Woman stands trial in D5M fraud case

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By Amadou Jadama

One Fatou Jaiteh was on Friday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of Banjul charged with fraudulently obtaining D5,763,925 from five people.

Prosecutors led by DSP E Sarr alleged that Ms Jaiteh obtained the money from Suruwa Jammeh, Binta Wadda, Binta Jadama, Ansumana Tamba and Sheriffo Jatta on the pretext of supplying them with food items.

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Jaiteh who was unrepresented denied the charge.

The prosecutors asked the court for an adjournment to enable them call their witnesses. They did not object to the granting of bail to the accused person.

Magistrate Krubally gave her bail in the sum of D5,763,925.She was asked to provide two sureties who must be responsible Gambians in gainful employment earning at least D10,000 per month.