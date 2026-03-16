State urges court to convict Bojang siblings in PIU shooting case

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By Arret Jatta

State prosecutors have urged the high court to convict Ousainou Bojang and his sister, Amie Bojang, arguing that the evidence presented during trial clearly proved their guilt in the 2023 Sukuta–Jabang Traffic Lights shooting.

In its final written address before Justice Jaiteh, the state described its case as overwhelming and supported by eyewitness testimony, physical evidence and admissions made by the first accused.

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Ousainou Bojang faces five charges including murder, acts of terrorism and attempted murder over the shooting which killed two police officers, PC Sang J Gomez and PC Pateh Jallow, and left another officer seriously injured. His sister, Amie Bojang, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder for allegedly helping him escape to Senegal.

The prosecution relied heavily on the testimonies of soldiers Ismaila Bojang and Bakary R Jarju, who told the court they witnessed the shooting while returning from the beach. According to the state, the two soldiers saw the gunman struggle with a male police officer before shooting him in the chest and later firing at a female officer as she attempted to flee.

They further testified that they pursued the suspect towards Sukuta but he turned and fired several shots at them during the chase.

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Prosecutors said the witnesses described the attacker as a tall, slim and bow-legged man wearing a yellowish or ash-coloured caftan and ankle-high shoes, a description they argued matches Ousainou Bojang. The state also noted that Ismaila Bojang later identified the accused during an identification parade conducted by police.

The state prosecutors also stated in their final brief that medical evidence from pathologist Dr Thomas Search confirmed that the two officers died from gunshot wounds which caused massive haemorrhage.

They said they relied on the testimony of Commissioner Momodou Sowe, who escorted the accused back from the border. According to the state, Ousainou revealed details only the shooter could know, including admitting he fired at a vehicle windscreen at the scene.

Investigators later recovered a grey caftan and a pair of shoes from his room in Brufut which the state said matched the description given by eyewitnesses.

Regarding Amie Bojang, the prosecution argued that she knowingly assisted her brother by arranging transport and accompanying him to the Darsilami/Giboro border crossing into Senegal.

The state therefore urged the court to find Ousainou Bojang guilty on all five counts and Amie Bojang guilty as an accessory. Justice Jaiteh is expected to deliver judgment on 30th March, 2026.