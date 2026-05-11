GFA clarifies position in coalition formation

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The Gambia For All (GFA) party yesterday issued a statement clarifying its role and position regarding the new coalition talks being led by the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD).

It stated: “GFA undertook to participate in the first ADD-led coalition meeting in April 2026. The party sent a representative in an observer capacity only – not as a signatory or formal member of the initiative. Our decision to attend that initial meeting was guided by the principle that all sincere efforts to unite the opposition deserve a fair hearing.

“GFA is already an active participant in established coalition initiatives, including APEX and PAC-CSC. We fully welcome any coalition-building effort that genuinely aims to unite opposition parties and movements with the shared goal of ending the Adama Barrow regime. The emergence of multiple coalition initiatives, including the recent ADD-led effort, reflects the deep and widespread desire among Gambians to achieve this goal.

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“Nevertheless, coalition-building efforts must not lose sight of their ultimate objective, nor the urgency of the moment. Given the existence of multiple active initiatives, GFA’s firm position is that any new coalition-building effort should focus on consolidating with existing structures rather than creating separate parallel frameworks.

“Within the APEX and PAC frameworks, GFA has consistently advocated for these initiatives to come together as one unified force. Consistent with that position, we urge the ADD-led initiative – and any other new coalition-building effort – to direct its energies toward collaborating with existing initiatives rather than reaching out to individual parties to form independent, competing structures.

GFA remains steadfast in its commitment to a united, credible opposition. We believe that collective strength, built on shared purpose and coordinated strategy, is the only path to democratic change in The Gambia in December 2026.”