Barrow: New roads are an investment in the dignity of Gambians 

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President Adama Barrow said although the new roads his government are building are an investment in economic growth, public safety, and progress, they are more importantly an investment in the dignity of the Gambian people.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 12km Brufut-Tujereng road at a ceremony in Madiana on Saturday, the president said the road project “speaks directly to the national priorities of Yiriwa [government development programme], improving connectivity, supporting economic transformation, expanding access to services, strengthening communities, and leaving no one behind.”

He said the road which runs from Brufut, through Madiana, Banyakang, Kunkujang Mariama to Tujereng, was funded entirely by the government and represented “an important statement of national commitment and self-reliance”.

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“It shows further that, although we continue to work with our development partners, my administration remains determined to use national resources to deliver projects that improve the lives of Gambian citizens,” he asserted.

The president added: “This road is a corridor of opportunity, constructed to connect families to institutions, facilities, services, businesses, and communities.

With uncountable benefits, it conveniently links Brufut, Madiana, Banyakang, Kunkujang Mariama, and Tujereng to the wider national economy. For many years, the people along this route endured great hardship, which now gives way to a new era of ease, access, mobility, dignity, and development.”

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He thanked works minister Ebrima Sillah and his team, the National Roads Authority, the contractor SSTP, and the consulting engineers for “a job very well delivered” and urged drivers, transporters, heavy vehicle operators, quarry operatives, and road users to “zealously” protect the national asset.