Special Prosecutor Hackett sworn in

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President Adama Barrow on Friday, presided over the swearing-in of Special Prosecutor Mr Martin Hackett at State House.

A statement from the Office of The President said the ceremony reaffirmed The Gambia Government’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the rule of law.

The president said the moment was made possible by the resilience and persistence of the Gambian people in their demand for justice. “We are restoring truth in our institutions and ensuring that heartless crimes and violations of human rights are never repeated,” he stated.

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The president underscored that the Office of the Special Prosecutor will play a critical role in upholding the rule of law by investigating crimes referred for prosecution, bringing perpetrators to justice, and delivering justice to victims. He assured the nation that the office will operate independently and that all decisions will be based on reliable and valid evidence.

In his response, Mr Hackett stated that he accepted the responsibility with the “utmost seriousness, fully aware of its historic importance to The Gambia,” assuring victims, survivors, and communities who have waited years for truth, justice, and accountability that they are not forgotten as the legal work proceeds.

Hackett added that The Gambia’s pursuit of justice stands as an important and groundbreaking example to the region and the international community. He pledged to discharge his mandate with independence, integrity, and respect for the people of The Gambia.