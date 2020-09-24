GFF DISBURSES COVID-19 FUNDS

- Advertisement -

A number of clubs and allied associations have confirmed receiving at least half of their allocation of the Fifa Covid-19 relief packages. The GFF allocated D600,000, to each first division team, male and female, and D500,000 to all second division teams as well as D1million to regional associations.

However with the other part of the funds not arriving from Fifa until January, the members were paid half of their allocations except the female clubs who will access their full allocation since they have a special package different from the main one from Fifa.

A club official told The Standard his club got D300,000 last week with the remainder expected in January. He expressed gratitude to the GFF for acting promptly and after due consultations. The Standard understood from reliable sources that those members who have completed processing their forms have received half of their allocations while the other half will be paid when the second segment of funds arrive from Fifa in January.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile The Standard has also reliably learnt that the money allocated for standing committee members and volunteers is not coming from the Fifa funds, which does not have such packages in its regulations governing the fund. It is expected they will be paid from from the Caf package which is yet to be received by the GFF but its arrival is imminent.