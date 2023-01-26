GFF mourn Mauritanian football official who died at CHAN

Mauritania Football Federation Second Vice President Mr Pape Amghar Dieng passed away on Tuesday while on assignment with the Mauritanian national team of domestic league players in the CHAN tournament currently on in Algeria.

Mr Dieng was personal friend and colleague of Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Kaba Bajo. The GFF yesterday dispatched a condolence letter to the Mauritania Football Federation.

It described Mr Dieng as a well-known dedicated football administrator recognised in the football family his commitment to African football.

Mr Bajo as Wafu Zone A president yesterday visited Mauritania’s women’s team in the ongoing Wafu Women’s football championship in Cape Verde to pay condolences.