SEMIS IN WAFU TOMORROW

Gambia against Cape Verde

The Gambia national women’s team will play host Cape Verde tomorrow afternoon in the semifinal of the Wafu football championship. The Girls Scorpions booked a place in the last four after beating Guinea 1-0 in the final group match yesterday. Again, Catherine Jatta scored for The Gambia, now accounting for all of the country’s six goals in the tournament. However, it was the consummating skills of goalkeeper Matty Manga that stole the show earning her the MVP award in the match.

At exactly 14 hours tomorrow the girls will size up against Cape Verde, who as hosts, are under pressure to gun for the cup and are grateful that they have avoided giants Senegal, at least for now. Gambia’s coach Mariama Sowe has so far kept her cool guiding her team to a gradual recovery from the heavy loss to Senegal, which nearly cancelled out her team’s opening rout over Sierra Leone.