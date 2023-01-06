GFF to hold workshop on Fifa Connect Programme today

Press release

The Gambia Football Federation will conduct an online registration workshop for all League Division One clubs on the FIFA Connect, today January 2023, at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum from 09:00am onwards.

The FIFA Connect Program helps Member Associations (MAs) to register all their stakeholders in a systematic way and keep track of players, coaches and referees wherever they are in the world.

The Program provides a unique FIFA ID code for every individual who has a role in the football organisation. The code is like a digital football passport number and has the information of the history of players, coaches, referees etc.

The program amongst others is aimed to achieve a global valid unique identification code for all football players and Coaches, transparency and efficient football administration through the systematic registration of all players and football stakeholders.

It will further support for the development of Member Associations by defining a strategic plan for registration and IT based on their current level of technological maturity and to standardize data and processes in order to have one football ecosystem for data, thus allowing the easy integration and exchange of data from different sources.

The one day program will be conducted by the GFF Competitions Department and each club will be represented by one official.