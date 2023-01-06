HAWKS LAY PLANS FOR NEW SEASON WITH SUPER CUP CLASH WITH WALLIDAN

Old rivalry to juggle minds at KG5

Champions Hawks have simply one ambition. Go for a title defence with clear message of this ambition by winning the Super Cup tomorrow.

The curtain raiser for the coming first division league will be played at the KG5 park in Banjul tomorrow evening. Hawks re-joined the list of Gambian title winners last season after many years of waiting with a sprint that saw them grab the title with a match to spare.

But to retain the title, Hawks have to be extraordinarily good or even employ miracles to deny equally hungry and much more cash endowed teams like Real de Banjul.

Tomorrow the champions will meet veteran league and cup winners Wallidan. In the Super Cup, a one match final that often defies logic to crown the underdog.

The Blue Boys as Wallidan is romantically called since birth in the late 1960s, has an impressive history in Gambian football, has over the last few years embarked on a reorganisation that resulted in resurgent form likely to take them back to their glory days.

Tomorrow’s match came just weeks after their coach Foday Bah was honoured as the best coach in the FA cup, the last of which they won last season.