Gaye bags contract in Bulgaria

Gambian goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye has finally been rewarded for his AFCON heroics by signing a one and half year deal with Bulgarian top flight side Locomotive Sofia. Gaye is one of the key pillars of Tom Saintfiet’s Scorpions and since making his National Team debut at the back end of 2019 in a friendly against Congo Brazzaville, he’s played in 14 matches and conceded 10 goals, keeping eight clean sheets.

Saintfiet told the GFF Media that Gaye deserved such a high leap in his career. Describing him as a fantastic goalkeeper, the Belgian said he’s very happy for his first choice stopper, noting that such a move has always been his desire since the end of the AFCON at the beginning of the year in Cameroon.

GFF media