GFF to sign contracts for football fields in the provinces

The Gambia Football Federation will sign contracts with construction companies, consultants, and suppliers on Wednesday, 4th March, for the construction of football fields primarily in provincial Gambia, a source told The Standard.

Our source added that the GFF also procured some vehicles for the seven regional football associations and one for women football.

Our source said the projects are divided into different lots, with consultant services for construction and civil works in various regions.

According to our sources, the first part of the contract, Lot 1, will be done by Gigo’s Construction Company Limited and it involves the construction of a grass football pitch, a borehole with a watering system, and a perimeter fence in Bullock and Kwinella. The project also will include dressing rooms facilities for home and away teams, referees, match commissioners, medical staff, office space, storage and toilets.

Public toilets and additional boreholes will also be built, along with player/spectator separation, hard landscaping, and solar lights.

Under Lot 2, our source added, Fifa will install artificial football pitches at The Biri-Biri grounds and Kuntair, with a company called Tomasina Engineering Services handling civil works like perimeter fences and dressing rooms. These facilities will include similar amenities to those in Lot 1.

The third one, Lot 3, involves completing the Jarra Soma Mini-Stadium pavilion and dressing rooms, to be done by Tomasina Engineering Services. The facilities will include amenities for teams, referees, match commissioners, medical staff, office space, storage, toilets, and a designated disabled toilet.

Vehicles

Additionally, the federation will contract a company called Asata Investment for eight double-cabin 4×4 pick-up vehicles, one for each of the seven regional football associations and women’s football, and Espace Motors will purchase a 32-seater mini-bus for national league clubs’ transportation.

The Standard contacted a senior official who confirmed these developments adding that the contracts were awarded after a public tender process, with bids opened in the presence of bidding companies’ representatives, following recommendations by the GFF Procurement Committee and approval by the executive committee