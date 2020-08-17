32 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Sports

GFF YET TO DECIDE COVID-19 FUND DISBURSEMENT

84
bakary k jammeh
Bakary Jammeh First vice president of The Gambia Football Federation, GFF, has told The Standard yesterday that there has not been any decision by the GFF on the disbursement of the Covid-19 football relief funds provided by Fifa and Caf. The Gambia Football Federation is to get D90 million and it said it will allow its members to decide on disbursement of the funds based on Fifa regulations on the matter.
The Standard yesterday received from various sources this list of proposed allocations purportedly made by the GFF executive:

ü Six Hundred thousand dalasis for every first division club, both male and female.
ü Five hundred thousand dalasis for every second division club, both male and female.
ü One hundred thousand dalasis for all 3rd Division Regional clubs both male and female
ü The 7 Regional Football Associations each would have five hundred thousand dalasis.
ü 5 of the Allied Associations each three hundred thousand dalasis.
ü GFF Sub Committee members each individual Twenty Five thousand dalasis.
ü Sports Journalists Association Two Hundred Thousand dalasis.
ü GFF Match Commissioners and Match Co-coordinator each Twenty-Five Thousand Dalasis.
ü Super Nawettan Committee-One million dalasis.
ü GFF Recognised Nawettan Centers each One hundred and Fifty Thousand dalasis.
However when contacted to clarify this, Mr Bakary Jammeh said there is no truth in that list and if the GFF takes any decision that will be communicated to all stakeholders and the public.

