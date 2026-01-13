GID intercepted 2,706 migrants last year

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The commissioner of operations at the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) has revealed a significant increase in migration-related activity between 1 January 2025 to 8 January, 2026 with the number of migrants intercepted increasing sharply to 2,706 individuals. He said this number include 2,133 males and 517 females (comprising 21 pregnant women), and 21 minors.

“This represents more than a threefold increase over the year 2024, and highlights a notable rise in female participation, raising important protection and humanitarian concerns,” Commissioner Sulayman Kujabi said in a report published by the GID covering its operational activities for 2025.

- Advertisement -

According to him, a total of 75 migration-related interceptions were recorded in 2025, with 4 cases occurring in the first quarter, 16 cases in the second quarter, 21 cases in the third quarter and 36 cases in the fourth quarter of the year.

“This represents an increase compared to 2024, with 43 interceptions. In 2025, 37 smuggling suspects were intercepted. The increase in arrests points to well-organised cross-border smuggling networks, particularly along coastal areas and porous border zones,” he said.

The report however noted that despite these gains, a critical gap remains in the prosecution of Smuggling of Migrants (SoM) cases. It added that out of 37 complete case files prepared, no prosecutions were concluded in 2025, compared to three cases in 2024, “undermining deterrence and highlighting the administrative delays, legislative gaps, and weak inter-agency coordination.”

- Advertisement -

The commissioner also stated that the majority of the migrants intercepted in 2025 are West African nationals, and Senegal tops the list of intercepted migrants, followed by The Gambia, Guinea, Mali and other nationals.

“This indicates that The Gambia is a country of origin and destination for migrants including irregular migrants. It’s also increasingly becoming a country of transit for irregular migrants heading to Europe through the Atlantic Ocean,” the report added.

The report also stated that the 2025 preventive operations proved effective, with over 2,300 migrants estimated to have been deterred during the period—demonstrating improved operational efficiency, community engagement, and early-warning mechanisms.

Boat departures

In the year 2025, 11 known boat departures were investigated, with only one confirmed arrival in Spain, one capsized off the Mauritania coast, and the remaining boats intercepted regionally—suggesting a growing deterrence effect. “The tragic Ginak Kajatta boat disaster, that occurred on 1st January 2026 underscores the high human cost associated with irregular maritime migration and the continued willingness of smugglers and migrants to undertake the extreme risks. The Gambia’s geographic location, porous land and riverine borders, and evolving regional security dynamics present persistent challenges to effective border control and migration management. In our quest to strengthen migration governance in The Gambia, an operational order dubbed “Operation Fortress Borders and Stay Safe” was launched, and a significant number of individuals attempting to enter The Gambia without the necessary documentation or entry requirements were denied entry. Enforcement and control at entry points remained robust, resulting in 1350 individuals refused entry at land borders,126 non-Gambians were deported, mainly Chinese and Nigerian nationals following the courts’ orders. Equally, more than 1,885 Non-Gambian Migrants were voluntarily assisted to return to respective countries, largely Senegalese and Guinean nationals,” the report stated.