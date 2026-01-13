UDP youth leader downplays NPP by-election victories

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The main opposition UDP youth leader Haji Suwaneh has opined that if anything, the National People’s Party victory over the opposition in last weekend’s Bantanjang and Kaiaf by-election serves as a grave warning about the “integrity of Gambian elections and how they are being manipulated” by the incumbent.

“How can we call this [by-election victory] a national confidence when everyone knows that the cost of living is soaring, health care is failing, crime and drug trafficking are rampant while the youths are risking their lives in the desert and sea, seeking opportunities abroad due to unemployment. This is not a win based on national confidence; it is a harsh reality check”, he argued.

- Advertisement -

He alleged that the by-election was preceded by intimidation of local rulers citing the reported removal of the alkalo of Bantanjang who he alleged was removed by the Governor for his perceived welcoming of the opposition. “This act is not just out of step with legal governance but a direct attempt at intimidating local leaders and influencing electoral outcomes,” he said.

Suwaneh further charged that the Governor of the West Coast Region has set a dangerous precedent.