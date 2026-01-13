Jawara joins CJ Jallow in renewed calls for new constitution 

- Advertisement -

Musa Bassadi Jawara has written an open letter to President Barrow, echoing the recent call by Chief Justice Hassan Jallow for a change of strategy in the search for a new constitution.



In the letter, Jawara, a writer and current affairs commentator and analyst, said as the country approaches another milestone in her journey, it’s imperative to revisit the pressing issue of a new constitution, because the 1997 constitution, altered and doctored during the 22-year dictatorship, is no longer sufficient to guide the nation towards its full potential in national development – economic, social, human, political and otherwise.

“Mr President, we already have a reference base: the failed 2020 and 2024 draft constitutions. These documents can serve as a foundation for a comprehensive draft. Additionally, reviewing the 1997 constitution in its original form, before it was doctored and corrupted by the Yahya Jammeh dictatorship, could provide valuable insights.

As Texas lawmaker Barbara Jordan once said, A constitution is not a document; it is a living thing, a living organism, growing and changing with the times,” Jawara wrote to Barrow

He added that no one must rest while the country is denied a constitution – a cornerstone of human rights, a citadel of democracy, and a recipe for civilisation.

“Mr President, the time for incremental progress is over. It’s time to apply pressure on the legislature to act. We urge you to use all available tools – carrots and sticks – to ensure this critical issue is addressed. Cutting off unnecessary privileges and incentives for lawmakers who block progress could be a necessary step towards achieving this goal,” Mr Jawara said.

“The words of Dr King resonate deeply: “Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy… Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicks and of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood”.

Let us work together to craft a constitution that embodies our aspirations for a brighter future,” Jawara, a fervent literature enthusiaist, wrote.