Kuntaur Area Council, Canadian city partnership yields D1.5M community support project in Gambia 

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Chatham Kent Municipality and the Rotary Club of Chatham Kent Sunrise in Canada, in partnership with the Kuntaur Area Council, have pledged to implement a D1.5 million project in The Gambia.

This initiative aims to improve access to clean water, education and vital resources for the local communities.

- Advertisement -

It all started with the connection between Saihou Jawara, Chairman of Kuntaur Area Council and Lord Mayor Darrin Canniff of Chatham Kent during Jawara’s visit to the USA to attend the World Conference of Mayors 2023. A 14 – man delegation from the Canadian city is in The Gambia as guest of the Kuntaur Area Council.

At a project unveiling ceremony held at Kerr Demba -Gabou Lower Basic Sschool in Lower Saloum District, Chairman Jawara thanked the Canadian foundation and partners for their support, citing the challenges faced by the people in The Gambia, especially in rural areas like Kuntaur in accessing clean water and good schools, which in turn affects the health and education of children. He expressed hope that this project will help change lives and bring much needed resources closer to these communities.

Michael Duben Chief Administrative Officer of Chatham Kent, praised the strong bond between Chatham Kent and The Gambia, explain that the partnership reflects shared values of community support and international friendship. He said projects like these not only help provide basic needs but also build long term connections between the two regions and nations, and thanked everyone involved for their dedication to making a difference.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Darrin Canniff of Chatham Kent, said by working together, they can create lasting improvements in education, health and water access. Mayor Canniff also highlighted how the project supports the local economy and empowers children especially with learning materials and expressed his confidence that this partnership will continue to grow and bring more benefits in the future.

Muhammad BS Jallow, the vice president of The Gambia, thanked the Canadian government, Chatham Kent, and the Rotary Club for their generous support. VP Jallow noted that the funding would help build water wells in some of the areas where clean water is needed, stressing that projects like this are vital for the progress of The Gambia and will improve the quality of life for many families.

This project marks a significant step in strengthening ties between Canada and The Gambia, bringing hope and practical support to communities in need.