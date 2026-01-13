China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges launched at AU headquarters

- Advertisement -

The launching ceremony of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges was held on January 8 at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, read out a congratulatory letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the event and delivered a keynote speech.

Jean-Claude Gakosso, foreign minister of the Republic of the Congo, the African co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie also addressed the ceremony.More than 200 participants attended the event, including senior officials from the AU Commission and AU institutions, diplomats from African countries to the AU, senior representatives of United Nations agencies, and officials and representatives from various sectors of Ethiopia.

Wang said that launching the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges is an important initiative jointly agreed upon by the Chinese president and African leaders.In his congratulatory letter, Xi elaborated on the significance of mutual learning among civilizations in advancing China-Africa modernization and outlined the direction and principles of China-Africa people-to-people and cultural cooperation, which demonstrated deep reflections on human history and civilization and provided important guidance for building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

China-Africa relations boast a long history and enduring traditional friendship, Wang said, noting that in recent years, under the joint guidance of leaders on both sides, China-Africa people-to-people exchanges have flourished and delivered fruitful results.Facts have shown that people-to-people exchanges form the most solid foundation of China-Africa friendship, while mutual learning among civilizations serves as the strongest driving force for China-Africa cooperation, he said.

Wang said that the world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, with major historical shifts taking place in the international landscape, stressing that the Global South, represented by China and Africa, is rising irresistibly.Meanwhile, the world remains far from peaceful. The law of the jungle runs counter to international law and the basic norms of international relations, while power politics and acts of bullying infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.In the face of a turbulent world, China and Africa more than ever need to uphold fairness and justice, strengthen solidarity and mutual support, and deepen exchanges and cooperation, he said, calling on both sides to prioritize development, put the people first, uphold mutual learning and exchanges, and embrace openness and inclusiveness.

African leaders said that the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges is an important step in implementing the Chinese president’s initiatives, emphasizing that Xi’s congratulatory letter encouraged the African side.They expressed confidence that the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges will open a new chapter in Africa-China relations, deepen dialogue between the two civilizations, enhance exchanges of ideas, and further strengthen bonds between the peoples.African countries stand ready to seize this opportunity to deepen cooperation with China in culture, education, tourism, arts, youth exchanges, and other fields, and to continue advancing Africa-China relations, they said.