GiEPA delegation visits UK for business talks

A delegation from the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA) has arrived in the United Kingdom for an intensive investment lead generation.

The team is led by GiEPA CEO Ousainou Senghore and senior manager Hamey Jawara. The two are expected to engage in an intensive investment lead generation with several British business portfolios.

The team has already held high-level meetings with the Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, the London Chambers of Commerce, and several other enterprises to convince them to consider investing in the Gambia. As part of the visit, Ousainou Senghore, the delegation’s head, visited the Gambia High Commission to brief the Mission about its UK engagements. Discussions were held with the Deputy Head of Mission, Suntou Touray, and Counselor Mrs Sainey Barrow over the many opportunities and potentials for Gambians in the diaspora.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offensive in UK will be shaped in a multi-facet fashion to accommodate Gambians in the diaspora intending to explore starting businesses in the Gambia.

Key targets will be exploring and creating linkages between Gambian-based products and the diaspora market, encourage processing of local produce and packaging for exporting for inwards business to the UK, sensitise diaspora and U.K investors widely on opportunities available in health-base products in the Gambia, which are in high demand in UK/Europe.

CEO Senghore and team will be meeting with the Department for International Trade to push for Gambian product getting an opening in UK.

Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Touray welcomes the visit by GiEPA and encouraged the CEO Mr Senghore to work closely with the High Commission to reach a more comprehensive section of Gambians in the diaspora. “The Diaspora is ready to play its part in creating a market for Gambian products, such as wonjo, baobab, moringa, dry fish, vegetables, kaba, and many other high-end products,” he added.

He said the High Commission will work closely with GiEPA and Tourism Board to promote destination Gambia in both tourism and investment.