Give priority to compensating victims

This paper along with The Point reported in lead articles yesterday that The Gambia Government through the Ministry of Justice has announced that it needs to mobilise US$150m in order to fully implement all the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC).

A Reparations Commission has recently been constituted tasked with looking into the issues of victims and how they will be compensated for the rights violations they suffered during the rule of former president, Yahya AJJ Jammeh.

While these and other initiatives are welcomed, it would be prudent for the authorities to remember that the priority should be the victims of those violations. The huge amounts of money mentioned should not only go into the pockets of officials of the judiciary, lawyers and or international consultants.

The statements from the government officials seem to indicate that this money is not readily available. When therefore the funds begin to come in, the Reparations Commission should be swift in taking care of the victims in a manner in which is transparent, fair and quick.

It is true that significant steps have been taken in this regard, but a lot remains to be done as it has been a few years already since the report of the TRRC was submitted and a white paper issued. The pace of the transitional justice seems to be too slow for the implementation of these recommendations especially the reparations for victims.

The relevant authorities are hereby called upon therefore to do whatever is necessary to expedite the giving of reparations to the victims of human rights violations. This is what will make them have a sense of closure.