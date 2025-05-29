Give the Barrow authoritarian treaty to the National Assembly

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Saidy-Barrow

To hear some people say it, you’d think we have some very sophisticated National Assembly members who are not only polymaths but also individuals who put the interests of the people they represent before their very own. Therefore, we should give them the Barrow Authoritarian Treaty and let them debate on it. They want us to believe that these National Assembly Members are there to keep vigil over the interests of the people! Talk about a people who find comfort in collective delusion.

To hear some people say it, you’d think this is not the same National Assembly that had zero issues accepting 57 pickup trucks from an unnamed donor. To hear some people say it, you’d think this is not the same parliament that the President admitted to bribing and persuading to switch from the UDP to his APRC/NPP. You would think this is not the same parliament that is sitting on corruption issues because it affects people they would rather not touch.

- Advertisement -

To hear some people say it, you’d think this is not the National Assembly that celebrated the torpedo of a draft constitution that the people had a say in. You’d think that in voting against that draft constitution, they cared about the interest of their constituents. You would think those who voted against that 2020 Draft Constitution cared about the people they supposedly represent.

To hear some people say it, you’d think this is not the same National Assembly who bought themselves luxury PRADO vehicles that the majority of their constituents can never afford even if they save for a lifetime.

To hear some people say it, you’d think this is not the same National Assembly that gave themselves all types of benefits and even tried to get more because they want to continue living lives that the majority of their constituents can never afford. Their conscience allows them to live large at the expense of their constituents but we are supposed to believe that they are there for the interest of those constituents.

- Advertisement -

This is the same National Assembly they want you to entrust with the Barrow Authoritarian Treaty masked as a draft constitution. They tell you to allow them to debate. As if anything matters besides consolidating Adama Barrow’s powers. “Trust the process,” advocates insist. As if those overseeing the process are not morally decrepit. “It’s a democracy,” other advocates shout. As if anyone elected the two most powerful individuals in the National Assembly! As if these two individuals are not there to satisfy the whims and desires of one man and one man only: Adama Barrow!

Denial is comforting. And when you become very comfortable in the big balmy hands of Denial, pretense becomes your forte! Let’s continue pretending that this very idea of representation and indeed of government, is not a scam. Let’s keep pretending that those who serve themselves first and foremost are actually there to serve the people. Let’s keep pretending that our “representatives” indeed represent our interests. Let’s give the Barrow Authoritarian Treaty to these “representatives.” Let us pretend that they are all working to better our lives. Let’s pretend that they never gave themselves all kinds of benefits at the expense of the people they supposedly are serving. Let’s pretend they are all men and women of stature. Let’s pretend they never accepted to be bribed by the President. Let’s pretend they never accepted vehicles from unknown philanthropists. Let’s wallow in denial. It’s comforting!