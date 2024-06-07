Global Fund officials arrive in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the ‘Global Fund’s GC7 round’, senior officials of the Fund have arrived here on Wednesday.

The launching takes place today at State House.

Among those who are currently in Banjul are Caty Faal Sow, head of department for Middle East and Africa, Debrah Ance Luire, portfolio manager.

The GC7 round aims to mobilise resources to combat diseases such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis.

The event marks a significant milestone in the fight against global health challenges particularly in the African continent.

The delegates were received by officials of the Ministry Health and members of the coordinating mechanism team of Global Fund in The Gambia.

Speaking to journalists on arrival, the head of delegation and chief finance officer, Adda Faye, said the launch is for the three years pandemic preparedness grant provided to countries mostly in Africa to fight against HIV/ AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

She said Global Fund and The Gambia have been partnering for the last 20 years, investing over $200 million to the health sector to strengthen the health system and livelihood of Gambians, especially malaria cases.

“The launching will be an important milestone because it is the first time we are starting to relaunch grants post-pandemic and we all know the impact of Covid-19 on the economy of the people,” she said.

The head of department for Africa and Middle East, Caty Faal Sow said: “We are hoping that the partnership over the next three years is going to deliver even more impact than it has in the past and will be in a better position to really direct on that”.