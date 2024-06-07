Over 2kg of cocaine seized at Banjul airport

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The DLEAG frontline operatives at the Banjul International Airport on Saturday collaborated with other security units to intercept one bdourahim Diallo, a Senegalese heading to Spain carrying cocaine.

According to the agency, officers observed the abnormal behavior of the passenger during screening as he walked through the metal detector and isolated him for a search which resulted in the discovery of 120 pellets and 3 parcels of cocaine weighing 2kg 400g.

“This interception demonstrates the great potential of collective action in fighting organised crime at the airport,” a statement from the agency stated.

The agency noted a new wave of desperate disinformation campaign against DLEAG and some of its officials, describing it as a clear sign of a criminally financed endeavor. “However, it is not unusual in counter-narcotics to see officials who stand against criminals being smeared to distract them from the very good course. We are not moved by such an idle campaign and wish to assure all Gambians and indeed our partners around the globe that DLEAG is stronger today than ever before,” the statement said.