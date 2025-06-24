GMC condemns US attack on Iran

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Moral Congress has strongly condemned the US airstrikes on Iran, calling them illegal and destabilising.

On Sunday,the United States, under President Donald Trump, launched airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz—escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

- Advertisement -

In its statement signed by its Secretary General, Mai Ahmed Fatty, the GMC denounced the US action as “an act of aggression that undermines regional stability and international law.”

The GMC further urged the international community, especially Muslim-majority countries, to unite in condemning the use of force and to press for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. The party warned that continued military escalation could have devastating consequences for civilians in the region and ripple effects for global peace and security.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the unprovoked American and Israeli military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities. This act of aggression represents a catastrophic breach of international law and threatens global peace.”

- Advertisement -

The party argued that this illegal military action flagrantly violates the UN Charter’s prohibition on the use of force against sovereign states, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty’s guarantee of peaceful nuclear rights, and fundamental principles of state sovereignty.

“No nation possesses authority to unilaterally attack another’s peaceful nuclear infrastructure. The Islamic Republic of Iran has exercised its inalienable right under NPT Article IV to develop peaceful nuclear energy. IAEA monitoring found no weapons development activities. This dastardly attack assaults not only Iranian sovereignty but the fundamental principles governing nuclear cooperation worldwide.”

It added that when powerful nations, such as the United States, bypass the UN Security Council and ignore established legal frameworks, they destroy the foundations of global order.

“The international community cannot remain silent while the rule of law is trampled. We demand immediate arrest and prosecution of all responsible for this aggression. The ICC has issued arrest warrants for war crimes against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other leaders. No individual stands above international law, regardless of position.”

It added: “This unprovoked U.S and Israel military action, transforms a volatile region into a powder keg threatening global stability. The systematic destruction of diplomatic solutions for military force, represents the gravest threat to international peace in our generation. Nations like the United States conducting unprovoked attacks, while lecturing others about democracy have forfeited their moral authority to lead. The credibility of those preaching peace while practicing aggression lies in ruins.