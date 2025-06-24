First batch of Gambian migrant workers leave for Spain

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The first batch of 39 Gambian workers, all male, will today start moving to Spain, marking the launch of the worker migration programme between The Gambia and Spain. The launch was conducted by the Ministry of Trade and Employment at a press conference yesterday.

According to officials, the programme underscores the Gambia government’s commitment to boost job opportunities for the citizenry while strengthening international partnership and major foreign policy objectives.

Mod AK Secka, Permanent Secretary at the ministry of trade, urged the departing workers to demonstrate good moral virtues and always be good ambassadors of The Gambia in Spain.

He said the programme is very important because it marks the beginning of a relationship between The Gambia and Spain, which might also be extended to other countries, “because we have had a meeting with the European Union at which we encouraged other EU members to take the example of Spain to open a safe pathway for Gambians to travel in a regular way.”

Secka also lauded the efforts of the Gambia government under the leadership of President Adama Barrow and the Spanish authorities for coming up with this laudable initiative.

The Spanish Chargé d’Affaires in The Gambia Violeta Insa, congratulated the workers and reminded them of their unique position as the first batch on whose shoulders the programme’s future success rests.

Tijan Dibba, one of the workers, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the government and promised to serve as a good ambassador of The Gambia.

All the travelling migrant workers were presented with their travelling documents and work permits at the ceremony.