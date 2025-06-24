Nigeria deploys 197 troops to ECOWAS mission in Gambia

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Armed Forces on Friday deployed no fewer than 197 troops to ECOWAS Mission in the Gambia (ECOMIG).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 197 troops underwent training at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre, Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna.

The Special Guest of Honour, Chief of Operations (Army), Maj-Gen Uwem Bassey said the rigorous training was to prepare them for their mission.

Bassey was represented by the Deputy Chief of Operations (Army) Force Generation, Maj-Gen Ishaya Maina.

Bassey said Nigeria had a long history of contributing to international peacekeeping efforts, with Nigerian peacekeepers earning global recognition for their leadership, bravery, and professional competence.

He said the troops were expected to maintain discipline, impartiality, and respect for human dignity while carrying out their mandate in The Gambia.

Bassey emphasised the importance of preventing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA), stressing that any violation would be met with severe disciplinary action.

He reminded the troops to respect the local laws and traditions of the people of The Gambia and to uphold the values that define Nigeria as a great nation.

“You are not only representatives of Nigeria but also ambassadors of peace for the entire West Africa.

“Sexual exploitation and abuse have no place in our world. They violate everything that the United Nations stands for.

“You carry the Green-White-Green flag into a land seeking stability, order, and hope. You are going, not as conquerors, but as guardians of peace protecting lives, building trust, and restoring dignity where it has been lost,” he said.

He said Nigerian Army had played key roles in restoring peace and stability in conflict zones across West Africa across Africa and the world.

“From Lebanon to Liberia, Sierra Leone to Sudan, Nigerian peacekeepers stood firm in defence of the oppressed, the vulnerable and those caught in the crossfire of war.

“Nigerian peacekeepers have repeatedly earned global citations and medals for leadership, bravery and professional competence.”

“Today, Nigeria remains a pillar of international peace efforts, with our troops performing exceptionally well in The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Abyei in South Sudan.

“The current security situation in The Gambia is relatively stable, however, there are on-going challenges that require attention to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens,” Bassey said.

He charged the troops to be discipline, respect and uphold professionalism in peacekeeping operations.

Earlier, the Commandant of the centre, Maj-Gen Ademola Adedoja, said the graduation marked the completion of the Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) for Nigerian Contingent in ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG).

NAN