GMC urged Barrow to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza war

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Moral Congress (GMC) has made a strong public call for the government to take a firmer diplomatic stance in response to Isreal’s actions in Palestine.

In a statement signed by its leader Mai Ahmad Fatty, the party urged President Barrow to use Gambia’s diplomatic channels with Israel and his role as OIC chairman, to summon the Israeli ambassador, to clearly convey the nation’s “abhorrence of its genocidal policies towards Palestinians”.

“The Gambia should effective immediately summon the Israeli Ambassador to present our strongest protest and demand immediate cessation of genocidal acts; downgrade diplomatic relations to Chargé d’Affaires level pending compliance with international law; suspend all bilateral agreements until verifiable adherence to humanitarian obligations; and freeze trade and investment initiatives until international legal compliance is demonstrated,” GMC advised.

As OIC chair, the party added, “The Gambia should convene an extraordinary session to coordinate unified action. We should actively support ICJ proceedings and call upon the UN Security Council to authorise immediate humanitarian intervention with protected aid corridors.”

The GMC added that The Gambia should demand immediate ceasefire and lifting of Gaza blockade, unrestricted humanitarian access under international supervision, full accountability through appropriate judicial mechanisms and genuine negotiations toward a viable two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

“Diplomatic relations with Israel should remain suspended until concrete, measurable steps are taken to end the occupation and ensure accountability for crimes committed. The international community must demonstrate the same moral clarity it demands elsewhere—international law cannot be selectively applied.

“We stand unwaveringly with the Palestinian people in their quest for freedom, justice, and statehood. Peace without justice is not sustainable peace. True security requires respect for international law and the legitimate right to self-determination.”

The party condemn in the strongest possible terms the systematic starvation and genocide being perpetrated against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“The landmark reports by Israeli human rights organisations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel, documenting genocide against Palestinians, represent irrefutable evidence that demands immediate international action.”

As Chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, GMC added, “The Gambia should not remain silent while an entire population faces deliberate extermination through weaponised hunger and mass killing.”

It added that the systematic destruction of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure and the deliberate restriction of food, water, and medical supplies constitute crimes against humanity and genocide under international law.

“The Republic of The Gambia, having led the International Court of Justice case against Myanmar for genocide, understands our legal and moral obligation to prevent and punish genocide wherever it occurs.”