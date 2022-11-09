GNOC trains more sport leaders

Banjul, The Gambia, November 7, 2022 – The Gambia National Olympic Committee has rolled out a five – day sports administration course for young administrators from most of the country’s affiliated National Sport Associations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held on Monday at the Olympic House Bakau, the 2nd vice president of the GNOC Ousman Wadda said the course is part of the GNOC’s policy of continuous support to National Sport Associations.

“This course is designed to develop the capacity of the leaders in sports to recognise ethics sports, and to promote and sustain good governance in sports within the Olympic and sport movement in The Gambia,” Wadda stated.

He revealed that the course will also assist in strengthening decision making and provide best practices, especially within The Gambia NOC and its constituencies.

The course is being administered by two experienced sport veteran administrators and instructors Mr Lamin Sanneh and Mr Ebou Joof. Dozens of young leaders from sports associations are attending.