MOYS ANNOUNCES D13M BUDGET FOR TURKEY TRAINING CAMP

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, through the National Sports Council, will fund an international training camp for the senior national football team at the tune of thirteen million, one hundred and eight thousand, five hundred and ninety-nine dalasi, eighty bututs, D13,108,599,80.

The Scorpions will be in Antalya, Turkey from the 14th to 21st November, 2022 for an international training camp during the Fifa international break.

The training camp is aimed at preparing the national football team for the forthcoming qualifiers among them, against Mali, to be played in March, 2023.

While in Turkey, the Scorpions will play two test matches against Democratic Republic of Congo and Liberia on November 17 and 20th November respectively.

It is hoped that the training camp will afford Tom Saintfiet the opportunity to see some new players but also work on his tactics for subsequent games.