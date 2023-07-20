Gomez moves to Czech Republic

Gambian defender James Gomez has joined Czech Republic champions Sparta Prague on a four-year contract, the club announced yesterday.

James, 21, spent the last three seasons with AC Horsens where he joined from Real de Banjul on an initial loan before making the deal permanent. Following the team’s relegation to the Danish second tier, he opted for a new challenge. In total, he participated in 80 competitive matches for Horsens and is now joining the most successful club in Czech Republic with 37 league titles and 15 cup wins. Sparta will also play in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Former Dortmund and Arsenal midfielder, Tomas Rosicky, who is Sparta’s sports director told the club’s official website: “James is a young talented player who at his age has already made fourteen starts for his country’s senior national team. He is a player with physical qualities who has the ability to constructively establish an attacking phase. We see potential in him that we want to develop.”

GFF Media