Good luck to the boys!

Everyone in the country is today eagerly awaiting for kickoff for the opening game of the Scorpions at this year’s Afcon in which they face the defending champions – neighbouring Senegal. Without a doubt, the game promises to be a tough one.

Prayers must have been offered in mosques and churches for the team and everyone will be cheering them. This is only the second time that the Gambia is participating in the continental showpiece and it is hoped that they will repeat their stellar performance in their first appearance or do better.

The road to Afcon this time round had been bumpy as the team faced various challenges before reaching Côte d’Ivoire some two days ago. It is hoped that the boys must have rested well by now – both physically and mentally in order to take up the challenge and meet the high expectations.

Needless to say, that the government of the Gambia through the Gambia Football Federation need to make more efforts to ensure that the team is given all the support in a more timely, appropriate and adequate manner. With that, it is hoped that the boys will raise the flag high and register the name of the country in the world stage.

In order to do that, proper efforts must be made to upgrade the Independence Stadium and make it ready to not only train but also host international matches. If this is done, the Scorpions will not have to fly to far off lands to play matches or for training.

Sports is important and gives hope and inspiration to many. It is hoped that everyone starts giving it the importance it deserves so that the team will continue to progress.

Go Scorpions!