Governing Council and Advisory Committee of ACDHRS visit Chief Justice Jallow

By Sarata Bojang

Communications officer

The Governing Council and Advisory Committee of African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS) paid a courtesy visit to the chief justice of The Gambia, Hassan Jallow, as part of its ongoing engagements following the inauguration of its new governing council and advisory committee.

The delegation led by Justice Solomy Bossa, a judge of the ICC and chairperson of the governing council, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Justice Jallow for his crucial role in the establishment of ACDHRS and for being its first chairperson. She highlighted the new council’s diversity and the wealth of expertise it brings in guiding the centre forward, reinforcing that Chief Justice Jallow responded positively, noting the centre’s significant contributions to human rights advocacy in The Gambia. Reflecting on its evolution, he remarked: ”The centre has truly grown, it has developed to become the premier leading non-governmental human rights institution, setting a benchmark for effectively advocating for human rights, promoting social justice, and implementing impactful community programmes.”

The delegation was accompanied by the executive director of ACDHRS, Mrs Hannah Forster, who seized the opportunity to discuss current initiatives, most especially an upcoming training programme for human rights defenders.

The members of the Governing Council are: Justice Solomy Bossa, chair; Mr Mohamed Mabassa Falll, vice chair and designated for West Africa Francophone; Mr Femi Falana, Governing Council Member designated for West Africa, Anglophone; Mrs Teneng Jaiteh, Governing Council Member and designated for the host country, The Gambia; Mr Sadikh Niass, Advisory Committee Member designated for West Africa Francophone; Mr Abdelbagi Jibril, Advisory Committee Member designated for Continental; Mrs Hannah Forster, executive director of ACDHRS.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further collaborate, emphasising the foundational ties between ACDHRS and the judiciary, and a collective vision for advancing justice and human rights across Africa.