Elders and the burden of wisdom: Reflections from West Africa and The Gambia

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

The scheduled Sahel Governance Forum in Banjul on July 30–31, 2025, brings together a distinguished assembly of former heads of state, diplomats, and thought leaders from across West Africa. As the region faces escalating threats from coups, contested elections, and eroding trust in democratic institutions, the presence of these elder statespersons is more than symbolic — it is a call for principled leadership grounded in wisdom and restraint.

This forum, and the questions it raises about who leads and how, inspired me to reflect on the role of elders in African governance, particularly in The Gambia and West Africa, historically and today. This reflection also builds on my recent article, “From Diplomacy to Departure: Buhari, Mercenaries and the Barrow Evacuation”, which explored the 2016 crisis that ultimately reshaped The Gambia’s democratic

path.

Tradition and authority: Elders in West African history

In pre-colonial Africa, elders served as custodians of wisdom, tradition, and justice. In The Gambia, village alkalolu and seyfolu (chiefs) were revered not for their power, but for their judgment. They mediated disputes, protected land rights, and preserved social cohesion. Across West Africa, councils of elders under the palaver tree provided governance long before ballots and constitutions were introduced.

Their legitimacy came from lived experience and a lifetime of service — not from electoral cycles.

Post-independence: The blending of tradition and modernity

Following independence, West African leaders like Sir Dawda Jawara, Léopold Senghor, and Kwame Nkrumah recognised the importance of elder wisdom. Jawara’s administration often relied on advice from religious leaders, retired civil servants, and respected community elders. These figures helped anchor post-colonial governance in the moral values of patience, dialogue, and integrity.

Yet, with the rise of military rule and political personalisation in the 1990s, these traditional voices were increasingly sidelined in favour of strongmen politics.

Jammeh, Wade, and the quiet diplomacy of elders

A case in point was the diplomatic standoff between President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia and President Abdoulaye Wade of Senegal in the early 2000s. Tensions flared over:?

• Alleged Gambian support for MFDC separatists in Senegal’s Casamance region;

• Border closures and economic retaliation;

• Personal diplomatic breakdowns between the two leaders.

In the face of these tensions, quiet elder diplomacy played a vital role. Regional leaders — including President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria and President Blaise Compaoré of Burkina Faso — stepped in to encourage restraint. At home, religious and traditional elders urged Jammeh to de-escalate, mindful of the cultural and familial ties between Gambians and Senegalese. Though unofficial and often unrecognised, these elder interventions helped avoid a regional rupture.

The 2016 crisis: Buhari’s mediation and a nation’s turning point

The most visible and consequential elder-led mediation in The Gambia occurred after the 2016 presidential election, when Jammeh refused to step down after losing to Adama Barrow.

In that moment of national uncertainty, Ecowas acted decisively. The mediation team was led by President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, appointed as Chief Mediator. He was joined by:

President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana as co-mediator;

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia, then Ecowas chairperson; and senior Ecowas officials including Commission President Marcel de Souza.

This delegation used a powerful combination of diplomacy, moral authority, and the credible threat of military intervention (through Ecomig) to force a peaceful resolution. Their success demonstrated the unmatched leverage of elder statesmanship in high-stakes transitions.

My own article, From Diplomacy to Departure: Buhari, Mercenaries and the Barrow Evacuation, reflected on that period — a defining moment when elder diplomacy shaped the fate of a nation.

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF): A formalisation of wisdom

Recognising the power of elder intervention, the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) was formed in 2021 under the leadership of former President Goodluck Jonathan, supported by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation. Its mission: to promote peaceful elections, mediate crises, and safeguard democratic norms across the region.

WAEF has since played roles in Nigeria, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Côte d’Ivoire. Members include seasoned figures like: Goodluck Jonathan, Ernest Bai Koroma (former president of Sierra Leone), Fatoumata Tambajang (former Gambian vice president), Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (former Liberian president and Nobel Laureate), who also co-chaired with The Gambia’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs at the time Bakary Dabo at the UNDP-organised Donors’ Conference for the Strategy for Poverty Alleviation in Geneva, Switzerland — a conference I attended and at which I had the honour to present the proposed Implementation Framework of the follow up Poverty Alleviation Programme.

Although Ernest Bai Koroma was still president of Sierra Leone in 2016, he did not participate in the Ecowas mission to The Gambia. His elder statesmanship has come after his presidency, especially through WAEF.

The Gambia today: A country in need of elder voices

As The Gambia prepares for further constitutional reform and national healing, elder leadership remains vital. Among the challenges:

• Transitional justice implementation remains slow and contested;

• Land disputes and communal conflicts are rising;

• Youth alienation from politics continues to grow; and public trust in institutions is at risk of erosion.

At the community level, respected elders can still mediate disputes more effectively than courts. Nationally, retired civil servants, faith leaders, and statespersons must step forward — not to govern, but to guide.

The Sahel Governance Forum: A timely reminder

That is why the July 2025 Sahel Governance Forum in Banjul is so important. It brings together many of the same figures who have played quiet but essential roles in resolving West Africa’s crises. It signals the continued relevance of elder authority in stabilising governance and rebuilding public trust.

As the forum debates social cohesion, youth inclusion, and institutional integrity, it is worth remembering: in moments of crisis, people often turn to those who speak softly, but carry a deep sense of history.

Conclusion: Between memory and possibility

Elders are more than ceremonial figures. They are the conscience of a nation, the bridge between generations, and the bearers of civic memory. As West Africa faces yet another crossroads, it is time we re-centred their voices — not for nostalgia, but for necessity.

In The Gambia and beyond, the burden of wisdom still has work to do.