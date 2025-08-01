8 notaries public and commissioners for oath sworn in

- Advertisement -

By Sarata Bojang

Communications officer

Chief Justice Hassan Jallow on 28th July, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of eight distinguished officials, comprising five notaries public and three commissioners for oath. This important event underscores the judiciary’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the legal framework and promoting integrity.

During the ceremony, Chief Justice Jallow advised the newly appointed officials to “live up to expectations, serve with integrity, and be available to offer services.” He extended his congratulations to all the newly appointed officials.

The newly sworn-in notaries public are: Mr Dawda Sowe, Ms Anna Maclean,

Sulaiman K Saidy, Mr Salieu E Jobe, and Mr Ebrima Solo Jallow.

The commissioners for oaths & affidavits are Mr Sarjo KM Keita, Mr Ma Lamin Sonko, and Mr Alieu Badara Awe.

In his vote of thanks, Salieu Jobe thanked the judiciary for the trust reposed in them and expressed the commitment and willingness of the newly sworn-in officials to fulfill their respective roles diligently.