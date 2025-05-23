GOV’T CALLS FOR JUDICIAL INVESTIGATION INTO KILLING OF GAMBIAN IN SPAIN 

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has expressed its grave concern to the government of Spain over the shooting to death of a Gambian migrant by Spanish police.

Abdoulie Bah, 19, was fatally shot by police near Gran Canaria Airport in Las Palmas, Spain, on Saturday, May 17 following an alleged knife attack on a taxi driver. Abdoulie was reportedly suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the incident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement reads: “The Government of The Gambia deeply regrets the loss of a young life under such tragic circumstance and stands in solidarity with Mr Bah’s grieving family and the wider Gambian community in Spain. We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul.

- Advertisement -

“In response to the incident, the Ministry through The Gambia Embassy in Madrid has formally expressed its grave concern to Spanish authorities, particularly regarding the apparent use of lethal force. A demand has been made for a thorough, transparent and independent judicial investigation into the events that led to Mr Bah’s death.

“As a demonstration of the government’s commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of Gambian citizens abroad, the Embassy in Madrid is sending the Deputy Head of Mission to Las Palmas to engage with local authorities and community leaders. The Gambia Embassy, Madrid is also working closely with Mr Bah’s family to ensure the swift repatriation of his remains for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.”