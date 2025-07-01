Gov’t, Qatar charity empowered 30 girls with transformative skills in URR

- Advertisement -

Some 30 young girls last week completed a six-month transformative leadership programme.

The initiative, dubbed F-A-S-H-I-O-N 4 is rooted in community peace building and women’s leadership and it is being hailed as a turning point for rural empowerment in The Gambia.

The programme was fully funded by the Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, in collaboration with UNFPA country office, with support from the United Nations Peace building Fund (PBF). It was technically coordinated by the Network Against Gender-Based Violence (NGBV) and implemented at grassroots level by the Maa Foundation for Women (MFW), a civil society partner renowned for its deep community ties.

- Advertisement -

Delivered by Ideas Fashion & Design School, the training empowered girls with practical skills in tailoring and foundational leadership training for civic and political engagement.

Each graduate received a brand-new sewing machine, contributed by Qatar Charity, in partnership with the FaBB Foundation, under the patronage of the First Lady of The Gambia.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Fatou Kinteh described the event as a meaningful development. “A girl, equipped with skills and dignity, becomes a force for peace and we thank the Peace building Fund, UNFPA, Qatar Charity, FaBB Foundation, NGBV and more especially the Maa Foundation’s CEO — a true friend of Gambian women,” the minister said.

- Advertisement -

The Governor of URR Samba Bah said the programme is not just a pilot, but a blueprint and he is proud that URR was selected to host this model of grassroots transformation.

Falo Sow, Director of the NGBV said the graduation is the result of dedication at every level.

Fatoumata Jawara Dukureh, CEO, Maa Foundation for women thanked the Qatar Charity on behalf of the ministry for their support.

“As a civil society representative in the National Women’s Council and as a trusted grassroots partner, Maa Foundation was proud to coordinate this entire process — from community engagement to implementation, monitoring, and mentorship,” she said.

Other speakers included Ida Saine Conteh, CEO, Ideas Ideas Fashion & Design School, Haja Jarai Sillah, Maa Foundation Regional board member.