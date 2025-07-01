CEO Batchilly denies total control of BCC

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Mustapha Batchilly the former CEO of Banjul City Council has denied claims by Mayor Rohey Lowe that he and the Finance Director took all decisions at the council all by themselves.

Appearing before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry yesterday Batchilly said: “I will not agree to that because everything that we did at the council, the mayor was part of it or she knew what we were doing. I will disagree if she comes here and says that she was not part of it or she did not know anything about it. I will disagree vehemently”.



Batchiilly added that the mayor was aware of the happenings in council because she was briefed on all the meetings and even the management committee will agree that he was very consultative in his work

Asked if he ever made payments that the mayor didn’t agree with, Batchilly replied:

“It depends. If it’s a payment that has to be done, with or without her saying no, it will be done.”