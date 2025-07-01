UDP says ‘altercation’ between women supporters was a private matter

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

A viral video showing a woman being beaten by a fellow United Democratic Party (UDP) supporter at the party’s women’s rally in Yundum Saturday, has sparked rumours of an internal physical fighting between rival groups in the party in the wake of a recent row over flag bearer position.

A prominent civic society organisation The Edward Francis Small Centre For Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ), condemned the violent attack on the woman and called for urgent action to investigate and ensure accountability.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the incident the UDP said preliminary reports indicate that the incident was a private matter between individuals and not a coordinated political act.

“The UDP wishes to make it abundantly clear that we have zero tolerance for any form of violence physical or verbal, within our ranks or at our gatherings.

Our party stands on the foundation of discipline, unity, and mutual respect. These values are especially important at women-led events, where we strive to create safe, inclusive spaces that promote empowerment and peaceful political engagement.

- Advertisement -

We are currently reviewing the matter internally and urge all members and supporters to refrain from speculation. Disciplinary mechanisms within the party will be activated where necessary, and appropriate actions will be taken in line with the UDP’s code of conduct.

We remain committed to our principles of nonviolence, democratic engagement, and national unity. Let this serve as a reminder to all members that we must at all times conduct ourselves in a manner befitting the ideals and image of the United Democratic Party,” the party said in a statement yesterday.