3 NPP constituency officials resign

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

There have been further defections from the governing National People’s Party with two more officials from the West Coast region announcing they have quitted the party.

They are Bakary Sanyang, the NPP constituency secretary general in Kombo East and Molly Cham the NPP youth coordinator for Sanementereng constituency.

- Advertisement -

In his resignation letter seen by The Standard Sanyang said he is quitting because he has no more confidence in the leadership of both the NPP and the government of the day. He also announced his decision to join the National Democratic Party of Kebba Madi Bojang who was recently expelled from the NPP with others for ‘disloyal’ behaviour after they said they are going to form a new party (the National Democratic Party.)

As for Molly Cham, the NPP youth coordinator for Sanementereng Constituency, he too said he is quitting “for lack of confidence’ in the NPP and its government.

The third one is one Mariama Jallow, the NPP treasurer in Brikama South Constituency.

- Advertisement -

In her resignation letter seen by The Standard Ms Jallow announced she is leaving to join the NDP and thanked her former colleagues in the NPP for their support.

According to Lamin Touray an official of the much- talked about yet to be registered NDP, all three have now joined them and there will be more defections from the NPP to the NDP.