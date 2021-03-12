Gov’t slices D500 from Covid test fee

- Advertisement -

Press release

Effective immediately, The Gambia Government has decided to reduce the newly imposed COVID-19 test fee for international travellers from three thousand Dalasis (3000 GMD) to two thousand five hundred Dalasis (D2,500 GMD) which is equivalent to fifty (50) US Dollars. This decision is consistent with ECOWAS recommendations in harmonizing issues governing the COVID-19 pandemic within the West African sub-region.

Ever since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, The Gambia Government was among only a few countries globally that never charged fees for all COVID-related expenses including until very recently, exorbitant hotel expenses for mandatory quarantine.

However, because of the rising costs of medical equipment, supplies and attendant logistical and financial burdens, The Gambia Government found it logical to share some of these costs with intending international travellers.