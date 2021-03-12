24 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, March 13, 2021
type here...
News

Gov’t slices D500 from Covid test fee

36
Dr Samateh
- Advertisement -

Press release

Effective immediately, The Gambia Government has decided to reduce the newly imposed COVID-19 test fee for international travellers from three thousand Dalasis (3000 GMD) to two thousand five hundred Dalasis (D2,500 GMD) which is equivalent to fifty (50) US Dollars. This decision is consistent with ECOWAS recommendations in harmonizing issues governing the COVID-19 pandemic within the West African sub-region.

- Advertisement -

Ever since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, The Gambia Government was among only a few countries globally that never charged fees for all COVID-related expenses including until very recently, exorbitant hotel expenses for mandatory quarantine.

However, because of the rising costs of medical equipment, supplies and attendant logistical and financial burdens, The Gambia Government found it logical to share some of these costs with intending international travellers.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGuinea Bissau journalist severely beaten, tongue cut out
Next articleSTANDARD LITE
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

13 GAMBIAN MIGRANTS ARRESTED IN ITALY

By Omar Bah The Gambia Refugees' Association - Europe branch and LUBA, a Gambian association in Italy, have announced the arrest and interrogation of about...
Read more
News

Tamsir Jasseh resigns as GAP national president

By Omar Bah Tamsir Jasseh has yesterday tendered his resignation as national president of the Gambia Action Party, GAP, less than two months after his...
Read more
News

‘Emerging politicians will soon control the narrative unless…’

By Omar Bah GMC leader has advised his fellow veteran politicians to recognise the political 'contours' of the times and manage its evolution effectively or...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

sporty

IS FORTUNE STOPPABLE? Real, Wallidan renew rivalry… Is Gamtel really ready?

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh Hawks and Gamtel will start the week at the Live Your Dreams Football Academy complex in Basori this afternoon in a...
sport

The Barcelona debacle

untit 1

Sabally sponsor historic CRR youth football tourney

car

13 GAMBIAN MIGRANTS ARRESTED IN ITALY

tamsir

Tamsir Jasseh resigns as GAP national president

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions