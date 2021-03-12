In celebrating women’s month, I got to feature a multimedia personnel Aisha Barry, who’s a filmmaker, script writer, former modelist and also a feminist.

Speaking to Standard Lite, Aisha said as a young girl, acting was always her dream. A dream that started with ambition and dedication, until in 2006 when one Ebrima Ceesay, who saw her potentials, introduced her into acting, paving a path for her stardom.

In 2008, Aisha auditioned for Face of Gambia and was part of the top ten finalists. However, her promising career in modeling was bumpy as she invested much more interest into acting.

In 2010, she was cast in a movie with the now First Lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Mada Bio, titled Mirror Boy, in which she played the character of Salima, a fourteen-year-old girl who rescued a boy from the desert. The movie became a hit, becoming the first Gambian movie on Netflix. She also featured in another movie with Fatima Jabbie titled Expedition Gambia. She later did a documentary on Roots where she played the role of Kunta Kinteh’s mother, Binta Kinteh.

She has also worked with foreign actors from diaspora and some other African actors who are very influential internationally and many other unprecedented successes in the movie industry. “I also did a movie with Jackie Appiah and Majid Michel titled Groom’s Bride shot in Ghana. I have worked with some Americans in a movie titled Root the Homecoming.”

“I directed my first short movie in September 2020 titled Beyond Limitations, which is a short documentary about Covid-19 and the challenges it brought to people’s lives,” Aisha said, also worked with State of Mic Media in 2020.

Despite being multi-talented, Aisha maintained an enviable interest in academics, bagging a certificate in banking and finance from MDI.

Aisha is the founder of Alive Media Institute, which is based on producing documentaries and also trains young people in digital media.