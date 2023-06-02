Gov’t suspends controversial cargo tracking note

By Omar Bah

The ministry of trade yesterday announced it has suspended the recently introduced controversial cargo-tracking note (CTN).

The announcement came amid calls from the country’s business community for the government to rescind the CTN’s introduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had announced that by 15thJune 2023, all exports and import to The Gambia were to be subjected to CTN application “with an aim to effectively control, supervise and manage import/export traffic of the country”.

The Gambia government signed a public private partnership with Global Tracking and Maritime Solution Holdings for the implementation of CTN, which provides an IT platform for importers and exporters to share documentation and information in relation to cargo handled at the port of Banjul.

But in a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the ministry said: “The ministry of trade wishes to inform the public that it has, upon consultation with the Ministry of Finance and management of Global Tracking and Maritime Solutions Limited, suspended the newly introduced CTN scheme until further notice.

“Businesses are therefore encouraged to resume usual operations as MoTIE engages stakeholders in pursuing appropriate strategies for facilitating uninterrupted trade,” it added.