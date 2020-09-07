25 C
City of Banjul
Monday, September 7, 2020
Gov’t tells US to revise sanctions against ICC prosecutor

73
Fatou Bensouda
The government has expressed dismay over the announcement made by the US government imposing sanctions against Fatou Bensouda, Chief Prosecutor and other staff of the International Criminal Court.

“These acts constitute gross interference on the mandate, independence and impartiality of the Court in the fight against impunity for perpetrators of the most serious crimes of international concern,” the foreign ministry said in a statement over the weekend

The statement on Friday added: “The Gambia stands in solidarity with the Court, its Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, an upstanding citizen of The Gambia, and all other officials of the Court targeted by these sanctions.

“The Gambia continues to value and support the important work of the Court in upholding world peace and security. It therefore urges the US Government to reverse the sanctions imposed on the Officials of the Court.”

America has imposed sanctions against Fatou Bensouda and at least one of her top aides after it accused the court of “illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction”. The sanctions include visa restrictions.

