Gov’t amends restrictions on airport arrivals

By Saidou Baldeh
The Gambis government on Friday said travellers that arrive into the country with a valid medical certificate taken 72 hours pre-departure evidencing that they are Covid negative are exempted from mandatory quarantine.
According to the Government spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh, “first, one has to be an arriving passenger and second, must be in possession of the certificate showing negative COVID-19 test results confirmed at least seventy-two (72) hours before boarding any flight(s) to Banjul International Airport.”
Anyone who arrives in The Gambia without fulfilling these mandatory pre-departure health requirements shall be tested on arrival and undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to government senior information officer Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu.
“Equally, those in violation shall be responsible for their own quarantine expenses,” he added.