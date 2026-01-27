spot_img
Gambia News

Gov’t to ban importation of onion, potatoes

By Arret Jatta

A week after restoring the ban on cross border importation of cement, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE) has announced it will enforce a moratorium on the importation of onions and potatoes from March 1.

A statement from the MOTIE explained that the moratorium is in line with the National Trade Policy which aims at strengthening domestic agricultural production, enhancing food security and supporting local farmers.

“Specifically, the ban on onion imports will be in effect from March 1, to June 1,  while that of potatoes will be in effect from March 1 to July 1, subject to extension,” the statement said.

The Ministry warned importers and traders that incoming shipments of onions and potatoes without prior exemption will not be cleared after the effective date.

