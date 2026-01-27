Special Criminal Court for Jammeh-era crimes inaugurated 

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Judiciary on Monday inaugurated the Special Criminal Division of the High Court at Mile 7 in Bakau, a development expected to accelerate the prosecution of serious crimes linked to past human rights violations documented by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC).

The inauguration brought together senior members of the judiciary, officials of the Gambia Bar Association, government representatives, diplomats and other legal stakeholders. The division forms part of the state’s response to the TRRC findings, which covered abuses committed between July 1994 and January 2017 and called for accountability for those bearing the greatest responsibility.

The president of the Gambia Bar Association GBA, Neneh MC Cham said the establishment of the division places the judiciary at the centre of the transitional justice process, noting that government has accepted the TRRC recommendations through a White Paper and has already pursued two prosecutions despite legal and institutional challenges.

According to her, the Special Criminal Division, created by the Chief Justice, is designed to ensure more efficient handling of complex cases and to complement any future internationalised court that may be required to try crimes such as torture and enforced disappearances.

“The court facility was renovated with support from the British High Commission, working in collaboration with the Gambia Bar Association. It now houses courtrooms, judges’ chambers, lawyers’ rooms and holding cells, as well as measures aimed at protecting victims and witnesses, particularly survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. The government also contributed more than D10 million to support the division’s human resource needs,” she said.

The British High Commissioner Harriet King said the opening of the court marked an important step in translating truth into justice. She underscored the need for credible and independent institutions to implement the government’s White Paper commitments, adding that the new division is expected to reduce delays in serious cases, improve public confidence in judicial outcomes and provide safer conditions for victims and witnesses. While reaffirming the United Kingdom’s support, she stressed that the court remains a Gambian institution grounded in national law and public trust.

The Solicitor General, Hussein Thomsi, speaking on behalf of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, described the inauguration as a milestone for the justice sector. He acknowledged the contributions of the Gambia Bar Association, the Alkalo of Bakau, contractors and development partners, particularly the United Kingdom.

Mr Thomasi highlighted the long-standing partnership between the government and the GBA in the transitional justice process, including the TRRC and the development of accountability instruments, and said the division reflects a shift from listening to victims to taking concrete action.

He added that while the division aligns with international standards and draws lessons from specialised courts elsewhere, sustaining such mechanisms remains a challenge given limited resources and donor fatigue, calling for collective responsibility to ensure its effectiveness.

In his remarks, Hassan B Jallow, the Chief Justice said the inauguration of the premises marked an important moment for the judiciary and the nation.

He explained that the building, previously in a dilapidated state, has been reconstructed to house the first phase of the Special Criminal Division, adding that a judge and supporting staff have already been assigned, with plans for future expansion.

The Chief Justice said crime undermines human rights and public confidence, making effective accountability mechanisms essential. He urged judges, staff and court users to uphold the judiciary’s mandate of delivering timely justice and expressed appreciation to development partners, particularly the United Kingdom, as well as the Gambia Bar Association, for their role in implementing the project.

The Special Criminal Division is expected to strengthen domestic judicial capacity and play a central role in addressing impunity as The Gambia continues its transition toward accountability for past crimes.