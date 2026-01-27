No permanent court structure in NBR – CJ

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow, has revealed that the North Bank Region (NBR) remains without a permanent court structure, citing limited funding as a major obstacle.

Speaking during the opening of the Legal Year, Jallow said while the whole of the North Bank Region (NBR) remains without any permanent court structure, the infrastructure in the West Coast Region (WCR)too, with the largest of cases, needs to be enhanced with additional/new structures for the High Court, Cadi Court and the Magistrates Courts. This limited achievement falls short of the plan’s broader objectives,” he said, The Chief Justice said there is a need for increased funding to improve access to justice in the country.

CJ Jallow added that the government bears primary responsibility for funding or securing funding from partners for the execution of the plan.

He urged government to allocate and release greater resources to fully attain the goals of the plan, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the Executive, National Assembly and the Judiciary to ensure the successful attainment of the objectives of the plan.

He also acknowledged and appreciated government’s construction of Bundung Court Complex which houses a High Court, Magistrates’ and Cadi courts.