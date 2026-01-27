NEW ID CARD TO GET 10 YEARS VALIDITY

- Advertisement -

The Ministry for the Interior yesterday announced that the new ID cards to be produced will be valid for ten years.

In a statement, the ministry said the first phase of the new contract signed with Margins ID Systems Ltd, covers the mass enrollment of citizens and residents on the new biometric ID system. “In accordance with the agreement, all valid ID cards will be replaced at no cost to holders and the newly issued cards will now be valid for a period of 10 years. The second phase of the project involves the integration of security and economic IT systems to the new database for verification services and enhanced enforcement,” the statement explained.

It further revealed that the agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the security, efficiency and reliability of the Gambia’s identity card system through a build, co-operate and transfer model, to implement a secure, scalable and integrated Identity System which includes ICAO compliant e-identity cards.

“Under the terms of the contract, Margins ID Systems Ltd will be responsible for the design, build and production of critical national and residency documents including National ID cards; non-Gambian resident (Ecowas and Non-Ecowas) permits to meet international standards. The private partner will also work collaboratively with Gambia Police Force (GPF) and Gambia Immigration Department (GID) to create a new digital ID database which will be hosted in a newly built data centre,” the ministry said.

According the statement, the agreement covers a timeline of eight years during which the private partner will fully cover the cost of building and co-operating the new system and associated infrastructure, while the collected revenue will be shared 70/30 between the private partner and the Government and all project assets transferred to the Government at the end of the contract period.