Democracy and citizens

Dear Editor,

Democracy is often described as a Greek political invention. It is therefore appropriate to return to the Greeks themselves when reflecting on its strengths, weaknesses, and vulnerabilities. Among the most influential thinkers of that era was Plato, who offered a sustained and critical examination of democracy and its consequences.

The video referenced here attempts to explain Plato’s views on democracy, and its central message is both sobering and timely. The essential truth it conveys is that democracy is not protected by leaders or institutions. Leaders and institutions are merely products of democracy. Rather, democracy is protected, strengthened, or destroyed by the people themselves.

Plato argued that when citizens lack discipline, pursue vain desires, and refuse to cultivate knowledge, character, and civic responsibility, they inevitably produce leaders who mirror those flaws. Such leaders are driven by vanity, appetite, and populism rather than wisdom and restraint. Over time, these leaders weaken institutions, erode norms, and hollow out accountability creating the conditions for democracy’s collapse and the rise of tyranny.

This is not an abstract philosophical warning. The video captures dynamics that are visible in many societies today, particularly across Africa, where citizen disempowerment, political patronage, and the normalisation of mediocrity continue to undermine democratic consolidation.

Strikingly, the contemporary United States now offers one of the clearest illustrations of Plato’s warning: mass politics shaped by misinformation, emotional manipulation, cult-like loyalty to leaders, and the steady degradation of institutions once thought resilient.

The lesson is uncomfortable but unavoidable. Democracy cannot rise above the quality of its citizens. Where citizens surrender critical thinking, civic discipline, and moral responsibility, democracy degenerates into spectacle, then dysfunction, and ultimately authoritarianism. Plato’s warning remains as relevant today as it was more than two thousand years ago.

Be a good citizen: Vigilant and active.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh

Economic hardship & structural vulnerabilities: The Gambia at a critical economic crossroads

Dear Editor,

The Gambia’s economy continues to show mixed signals as it enters 2026. While official data reflects moderate growth supported by services, tourism recovery, and steady remittance inflows, these improvements have done little to ease the daily realities of rising prices and limited economic opportunities for ordinary Gambians. Inflation has slowed compared to previous years, yet remains high enough to erode purchasing power, especially in a country where household budgets are overwhelmingly spent on food and essential imports.

Currency depreciation remains one of the most pressing concerns. The dalasi weakened against major foreign currencies throughout 2024 and 2025, largely due to the nation’s heavy import dependency and narrow export base. As a result, the cost of essential goods such as rice, cooking oil, fuel, and building materials continues to climb. Market reports during this period highlighted traders struggling to maintain inventory and consumers reducing their purchases because of shrinking income power. The cost‑of‑living crisis has therefore become a defining feature of the economic landscape.

Employment challenges further complicate the situation. The 2025 Labour Force Survey revealed that unemployment, especially among young people, remains stubbornly high. Over 80 percent of the workforce is engaged in informal, low‑productivity work with little security or long‑term prospects. This environment fuels irregular migration through the “Backway” route, as thousands of youths seek opportunities abroad. Meanwhile, reintegration programs for returnees have faced delays and resource constraints, making it difficult for returning migrants to rebuild their lives at home.

Remittances and other external inflows remain vital support sources. In 2024, diaspora remittances reached an estimated US$776 million, accounting for more than 30 percent of the country’s GDP. This makes remittances one of The Gambia’s most important economic stabilizers, rivaling tourism. However, such heavy reliance on external earnings also underscores a deeper vulnerability. With rising public debt and limited diversification, the national economy remains exposed to external shocks, fluctuating global markets, and geopolitical uncertainty.

The path forward requires more than short‑term adjustments. To reduce vulnerability and strengthen resilience, The Gambia must pursue bold structural reforms: boosting agricultural productivity to reduce food import dependence, expanding vocational and digital skills programs for young people, improving access to finance for small businesses, and strengthening fiscal discipline to manage public debt effectively. Without decisive action, economic hardship will remain entrenched and growth will continue to leave many Gambians behind. The country’s future stability depends on moving from temporary coping strategies toward long‑term structural transformation.

Alieu Lowe