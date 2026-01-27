The way forward for The Gambia’s overburdened judiciary

- Advertisement -

Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow’s disclosure that over 9 000 cases were pending before The Gambia’s courts as of January 1, 2026, is both sobering and instructive. It lays bare a justice system under immense strain – one that risks undermining public confidence if decisive reforms are not urgently pursued. Justice delayed, as the saying goes, is justice denied, and the growing backlog threatens to turn this maxim into a lived reality for thousands of Gambians.

The causes of the congestion are not mysterious. Limited judicial personnel, inadequate court infrastructure, procedural delays, and an overreliance on litigation for dispute resolution have combined to overwhelm the system.

While the judiciary has made commendable efforts in recent years, through case management reforms and the expansion of courts, the scale of pending cases suggests that incremental change is no longer sufficient.

The way forward must begin with investment. Government must prioritise the recruitment and training of more judges, magistrates, registrars, and support staff. Without adequate human resources, even the most well-intentioned reforms will falter.

Alongside this, modernising court processes through digitisation, such as e-filing, virtual hearings, and electronic case tracking, can significantly reduce delays and improve efficiency.

Equally important is the promotion of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. Mediation, arbitration, and customary settlement forums can resolve many civil and commercial disputes faster and at lower cost, freeing courts to focus on serious and complex cases. Strengthening these mechanisms requires both legal backing and public education to build trust in non-litigious avenues of justice.

Finally, accountability and performance monitoring within the justice sector must be enhanced. Clear timelines for case disposal, regular audits, and transparent reporting can help ensure that reforms translate into real outcomes.

The backlog of nearly 10,000 cases is a warning sign, but also an opportunity. With bold policy choices, adequate funding, and sustained political will, The Gambia can turn this challenge into a moment of renewal, ensuring a judiciary that is not only independent, but also efficient, accessible, and worthy of public trust.